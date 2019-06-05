Celtic to redevelop Barrowfield training ground

Celtic are to redevelop their Barrowfield training ground

Celtic are to upgrade Barrowfield in order to create a new home for their women's and academy teams.

The site, located near to Celtic Park, will include new refreshment and grandstand facilities for supporters.

Celtic Women currently play their home games at K Park in East Kilbride, while reserve games are generally hosted at Greenock Morton's Cappielow Park.

The club say the complex will also include one of the larger indoor football arenas in Scotland.

It will have a gym, two full-sized outdoor grass pitches, two artificial pitches, both indoor and outdoor, and an outdoor warm-up area.

The first-team training base will remain at Lennoxtown, which was opened in 2007 12 miles from Celtic Park.