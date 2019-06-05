Notts County: Winding-up petition against 157-year-old club again adjourned

Notts County were relegated from the English Football League for the first time in their history in May

Notts County have had a winding-up petition against them from HM Revenue & Customs adjourned for a second time to allow more time for owner Alan Hardy to sell the club.

The 157-year-old club will again appear in the High Court over an unpaid tax bill, understood to be now be around £800,00, on 10 July.

Notts had already been given eight weeks to pay off the debt.

Since April's court appearance, they have been relegated from League Two.

The Magpies will next season play non-league football for the first time in their history, having been a founding member of the Football League in 1888.

Notts owner Hardy, who has had parts of his interior design company Paragon sold off by administrators, first put the financially-troubled club up for sale in January.

However, it has been reported that the poor health of Terry Pritchard, the man brokering the sale, has delayed the process.

In a statement, the club said: "Notts fully understand supporters' frustrations and concerns surrounding the club's ownership situation but stress that strict confidentiality measures must be adhered to in order to ensure a deal is completed professionally and in line with all regulations."