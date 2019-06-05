Jordan Cranston: Morecambe defender signs new two-year contract

Jordan Cranston
Jordan Cranston made 40 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Morecambe, scoring four goals

Morecambe defender Jordan Cranston has signed a new two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who can also play in midfield, signed for the Shrimps last summer on a free transfer from Cheltenham.

Manager Jim Bentley said: "He had an excellent first season for us last year, scored some good goals and is a great lad to have around.''

Cranston said: "The manager showed a lot of faith in me last season and I will always be grateful for that."

The former Wolves trainee added: "I was released by Cheltenham last summer after having a long injury but the gaffer gave me a chance to stay in the Football League and the fact he has enough faith in me now to offer me a two-year deal is something I'm really grateful for."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you