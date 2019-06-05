Jordan Cranston: Morecambe defender signs new two-year contract

Jordan Cranston made 40 appearances in all competitions in his first season with Morecambe, scoring four goals

Morecambe defender Jordan Cranston has signed a new two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who can also play in midfield, signed for the Shrimps last summer on a free transfer from Cheltenham.

Manager Jim Bentley said: "He had an excellent first season for us last year, scored some good goals and is a great lad to have around.''

Cranston said: "The manager showed a lot of faith in me last season and I will always be grateful for that."

The former Wolves trainee added: "I was released by Cheltenham last summer after having a long injury but the gaffer gave me a chance to stay in the Football League and the fact he has enough faith in me now to offer me a two-year deal is something I'm really grateful for."