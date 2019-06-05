Scotland's Claire Emslie could 'not say no' to teaming up with Alex Morgan and Marta

Banners with images of the Scotland squad have appeared in their home towns

Scotland's Claire Emslie says she left high-flying Manchester City because she could "not say no" to playing alongside superstars Alex Morgan and Marta.

The 25-year-old winger has signed for struggling Orlando Pride after two seasons with the FA Cup winners.

Morgan has 163 caps for world champions United States, while Brazil's Marta is a six-time world player of the year.

"Football in not about money for me," Emslie said. "I'd play for free. That's never been a factor ever."

While City just ended the season as Women's Super League runners-up, Orlando sit bottom of the nine-team National Women's Soccer League without a win in eight games after finishing seventh last year.

But it did not take much arm-twisting from Englishman Marc Skinner, the who took over from Scotsman Tom Sermanni in January, to persuade Emslie she should return to Florida, where she spent four years at university.

"I do love a tan," she joked. "I've always wanted to play pro soccer in America and to go back and play at Orlando with the likes of Alex Morgan and Marta, I'm not going to say no to that.

"Marc Skinner was the Birmingham City manager and saw me play in the WSL, they need a winger, it was a great opportunity and he said I would fit into his squad. That was enough for me."

Emslie stressed that, while it is "something I'm really excited about", all her focus was on the national team as she headed to the World Cup finals in France on Wednesday.

She thinks returning to Florida, where she has many friends, "feels like going home a bit", but her Leith birthplace is assured of a place in her World Cup memories thanks to the appearance of a one of the huge banners portraying each squad member in their home towns.

"It's so cool - I can't really quite believe it," she said. "My auntie has just tracked it down and sent me a photo and she looks so small beside it.

"Stuff like that will be something to look back on and think there was a photo of me on the side of the Biscuit Factory."