Jack Bonham: Gillingham sign goalkeeper on two-year deal

Jack Bonham made 46 appearances on loan with Bristol Rovers in 2018-19

Gillingham have signed goalkeeper Jack Bonham on a two-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan with the Gills' League One rivals Bristol Rovers, was released by Brentford in May.

He made just two league appearances in his six seasons with the Bees after joining from Watford in June 2013.

"I am delighted to get the deal done, it's been going on for a couple of weeks and I'm thankful to get it over the line," he told the club website.

