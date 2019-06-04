Ex-Ballymena striker Johnny McMurray joins Larne

Media playback is not supported on this device Johnny McMurray spent a six-month loan period at Larne when he was on the books at Cliftonville

Johnny McMurray has penned a two-year contract with Larne, becoming the club's third signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old striker spent the last three years at Ballymena United.

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson and ex-Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall have already joined the Inver Park club, who have won promotion to the Irish Premiership.

"The fact that the club is full-time is a massive attraction for me, and for any player," McMurray said.

More to follow.