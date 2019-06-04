Ex-Ballymena striker Johnny McMurray joins Larne
Johnny McMurray has penned a two-year contract with Larne, becoming the club's third signing of the summer.
The 24-year-old striker spent the last three years at Ballymena United.
Former Linfield defender Albert Watson and ex-Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall have already joined the Inver Park club, who have won promotion to the Irish Premiership.
"The fact that the club is full-time is a massive attraction for me, and for any player," McMurray said.
