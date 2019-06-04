Callum McManaman: Luton Town agree deal for Wigan winger

Callum McManaman played all 90 minutes of Wigan Athletic's 2013 FA Cup Final win against Manchester City

Luton Town have agreed to sign winger Callum McManaman when his Wigan contract expires at the end of June.

The 28-year-old played for Hatters manager Graeme Jones when the pair were together at the Latics.

McManaman rejoined Wigan for a second spell in 2018 but only started one league game and has been released.

"Graeme didn't have to say much to get me to sign. I really enjoyed working with him and he got the best out of me," he told the club website.

McManaman, who is Luton's first signing under Jones as they prepare for life in the Championship following promotion from League One, has also played for West Brom and Sunderland, as well as having loan spells with Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday.

