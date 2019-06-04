Liam Kelly triggers Livingston release clause amid English Championship interest

Livingston paid Rangers an undisclosed fee for Liam Kelly last summer

Scotland squad goalkeeper Liam Kelly has triggered a release clause in his contract to leave Livingston.

The Scottish Premiership club say "a few teams from the English Championship are chasing his signature".

Livingston manager Gary Holt says he had "been working extremely hard in trying to keep Liam at Livingston for another year at least".

The West Lothian club bought Kelly from Rangers last summer, when he signed a two-year deal.

He had impressed Livi having spent the previous season on loan from Ibrox, helping them win promotion from the Scottish Championship.

Kelly, who is currently with the Scotland squad preparing for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium, made 42 appearances this season as Livingston finished ninth in the top flight.

Amid reports of a possible interest from Scottish champions Celtic, Livingston announced that he "has asked for a transfer release clause in his contract to be triggered allowing him to move on to pastures new".

"It now opens the door for last season's number two, Ross Stewart, to stake his claim for the number one jersey for next season's Premiership campaign," Holt added.