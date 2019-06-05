Steve Clarke's Scotland will be 'difficult to beat', says former team-mate Tom Boyd

Scotland manager Steve Clarke takes charge for the first time against Cyprus on Saturday

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Steve Clarke will return Scotland to the kind of team that were "difficult to beat" under Craig Brown and Andy Roxburgh, according to Tom Boyd.

Boyd was a team-mate of fellow former defender Clarke at Chelsea.

And he thinks Clarke will bring the qualities he displayed as a player to the job of Scotland head coach after his success with Kilmarnock.

"He was a very committed player - solid and dependable - and he's done that as a manager as well," Boyd said.

"Stevie was the right choice and I have no doubts he will get Scotland playing with a bit of pride again."

Scotland were qualifying for tournaments when Boyd and Clarke, who takes charge for the first time against Cyprus on Saturday, were involved as players.

"Through Craig and Andy Roxburgh, the preparation was very thorough," Boyd said. "It was down to that team ethic.

"We might not have been the most entertaining teams, but we got to major championships because we were a very solid unit and worked our socks off and I think that's what Stevie's got to try to develop.

"We had got good players from a high selection of clubs, when you look back on it, but we knew that the team came first."

Clarke got his chance after Alex McLeish departed in the wake of a 3-0 defeat away to Kazakhstan that left Scotland's Euro 2020 qualification hopes in trouble after only one game.

"We've got a chance of turning this one around, but I would certainly give him to the next campaign to develop his principles and structure," Boyd said.

The former Celtic right-back thinks the way Clarke, previously in charge of Reading and West Bromwich Albion, galvanised Kilmarnock's squad, with few new signings, shows the head coach has the ability to improve the squad he has inherited.

"He feels aggrieved about some of the decisions that cost him these jobs, but I think everybody was of the opinion that he should get the Scotland job for what he's done with Kilmarnock," Boyd added.

"It's been outstanding what he's achieved and the level of consistency he's got from players who were almost also-rans and not performing.

"To get them up there challenging and into Europe after finishing third is a stunning achievement."