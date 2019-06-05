Women's Player of the Month: Rachel Rogan wins first award

Media playback is not supported on this device Glens striker Rogan wins first women's monthly award

Glentoran striker Rachel Rogan is the inaugural winner of the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association Women's Player of the Month award.

Rogan was recognised for her prolific form in April and May, having scoring 15 goals in three competitions.

After six games, the Glens are second, five points behind leaders Linfield.

"It's an honour to win the first ever Women's award. I've scored a few goals this season but Glentoran's success has been a team effort," Rogan stated.

The in-form striker scored eight goals in the Danske Bank Women's Premiership, hitting doubles against Comber Rec, Derry City, Crusaders Strikers and Cliftonville.

Rogan said: "We are going well in the Premiership, the League Cup and County Antrim Cup, so we're really pleased with our start to the season".