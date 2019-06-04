Graham Barrow: Shrewsbury appoint ex-Wigan, Rochdale and Bury manager as assistant

Graham Barrow worked with Sam Ricketts at Wrexham

Shrewsbury boss Sam Ricketts has appointed Graham Barrow as assistant manager, with coaches Danny Coyne and Marc Lindsay leaving the club.

Barrow, who worked with Ricketts at former club Wrexham, has also managed Wigan, Bury, Rochdale and Chester.

Coyne and fitness coach Lindsay will be replaced with expertise in the goalkeeping and strength and conditioning departments.

"I have to make decisions which I think are the right ones," Ricketts said.

"Not all decisions are nice decisions to have to take and ones like this are hard to make.

"All of them gave their all last season for the club and I thank them for their hard work."

Eric Ramsey will remain first-team coach having stepped up from the academy, while Phil Smart is back in the youth set-up as a goalkeeping coach.