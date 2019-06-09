Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar

Jeff Hendrick celebrates his goal which gave the Republic victory in Gibraltar in March

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy says they must not underestimate minnows Gibraltar in Monday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Dublin.

The Brighton man scored a late equaliser to earn a 1-1 with Denmark in Copenhagen on Friday night.

It followed wins against Gibraltar and Georgia and leaves the Republic three points clear at the top of Group D.

"It could be a banana skin - we must have the same mentality (as against Denmark) going into it," said Duffy.

He added: "We need to get a good start and hopefully that will be 10 points on the board.

"That would be a good start. It's a good start in a tough group between quite level teams. Seven points on the board - you always want nine, but you can't be too greedy."

Duffy's powerful header four minutes from time rescued a point for Mick McCarthy's team after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg netted the opener for Denmark.

James McClean fires on the Gibraltar goal during March's qualifier at Victoria Stadium

Few within the Republic camp are under any illusions as to how far there is to go, or that their early fixture list has been kind, but victory over the Gibraltarians, who lost 3-0 in Georgia on Friday night, would represent a more than solid start.

Richard Keogh, who plays alongside Duffy in central defence, is determined to go into the summer break with a third win of the campaign.

He said: "It gives us a good platform, for sure. If you'd said to us we were going to be unbeaten in the first three games, we would have taken that.

"Now we have got to recover, rest and make sure we finish the job off on Monday."

Jeff Hendrick's goal gave the Republic a 1-0 win in Gibraltar in the opening qualifier in March.

It was the third meeting between the sides with the Irish prevailing 7-0 and 4-0 in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.