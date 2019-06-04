Nicky Adams: Bury midfielder leaves Shakers over contract dispute

Nicky Adams has made 53 appearances for Bury since rejoining the club from Carlisle last summer

Bury midfielder Nicky Adams has left financially-troubled League One-bound Bury over a contract dispute.

The 32-year-old triggered an extension to his deal in March, but in a statement on Tuesday said the English Football League "rejected" his contract and "sent it back".

The EFL would not comment, but BBC Sport has been told a contract extension does not need to be ratified by the league.

Bury have been contacted for comment.

The Shakers were promoted to League One this season despite a tumultuous campaign off the field, with the club facing a winding-up petition and players often going unpaid.

Last month, Adams said Bury's players were going into games "risking our careers" by having to play "for free".

"I spoke out the best I could about the chaos going on behind the scenes as the club and people's families are the most important thing," Adams added on Twitter after announcing his departure.