Mark Little: Bristol Rovers sign Bolton Wanderers right-back on free transfer

Mark Little leaves Bolton having spent two years with the club

Bristol Rovers have signed Bolton Wanderers right-back Mark Little.

The 30-year-old will move to Rovers on a free transfer when his contract at Bolton ends on 1 July.

The defender has twice been promoted from League One - once with Peterborough in 2011 and once with Bristol City in 2015.

"He adds good quality and is a real all-rounder, so we are delighted to bring him to the club," manager Graham Coughlin told the club website.

Bristol Rovers have not disclosed the length of Little's contract.

