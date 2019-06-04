Republic must take points in Denmark - Doherty

Doherty played on the right wing against Gibraltar

Euro 2020 qualifying Group D: Demark v Republic of Ireland Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen Date: Friday, 7 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty says avoiding defeat in Denmark on Friday will be crucial to their Euro 2020 qualification hopes

The Republic sit top of Group D following wins against Gibraltar and Georgia in their opening fixtures.

"We have obviously started off with six points out of six," said the Wolves right back.

"That is probably why Friday night is so important."

After their game in Copenhagen, Mick McCarthy's side will return to Dublin to face minnows Gibraltar on Monday.

Denmark, the second highest-ranked team in the group behind Switzerland, are familiar foes to the Republic with the sides having met four times since November 2017.

"If we can get a result going into Gibraltar, maybe have 10 or 12 points by the end of the summer, it goes a long way towards qualification, which is the end goal," Doherty said.

Doherty, 27, enjoyed an excellent season with Wolves scoring eight goals as Nuno Espirito Santo's side finished seventh in their first season back in the top flight.

Doherty and Coleman are confident that they can both thrive in the same line-up

The Republic stuttered to an unconvincing 1-0 win over Gibraltar in March, a game in which Doherty was deployed on the wing with Everton's Seamus Coleman at right back.

McCarthy, who later admitted that attempting to accommodate two of his Premier League players had not worked, removed Doherty form the action after just 55 minutes.

"Me and Seamus have spoken and spoken about it and we didn't think we were that bad, actually," he said.

"Not much came off in that game for anybody, really, it was just one of those games.

"But we believe we can play in the same team, we can work together."