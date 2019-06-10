Euro 2020 qualifiers: Belarus v Northern Ireland (Tue)

Jonny Evans celebrates after scoring the first of Northern Ireland's goals in the 2-1 win over Belarus in Belfast in March

Northern Ireland aim to remain top of European Championship qualifying Group C by making it four wins out of four when they face Belarus on Tuesday.

NI have never won four games in a row at the start of a campaign and have yet to win back-to-back away qualifiers.

Josh Magennis and Conor Washington both scored after coming on as subs in the 2-1 win over Estonia, with Jordan Jones also making an impact off the bench.

All three are likely to be considered for starting roles against Belarus.

Saturday's away victory followed home triumphs over Estonia (2-0) and Belarus (2-1) in March, leaving Michael O'Neill's side with a maximum nine points.

In contrast, the Belarusians have lost all three of their opening qualifying matches, going down to the Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Germany.

Those defeats have effectively ended any realistic hopes of progressing from Group C but their promotion from League D to League C in the inaugural Nations League means they are into a play-off for a shot at competing in the Euro 2020 finals.

Goals from Jonny Evans and Magennis helped NI see off Belarus 2-1 in Belfast, with Igor Stasevich finding the net for the visitors.

O'Neill has emphasised the importance of securing a fourth win, with double-headers against European giants Germany and the Netherlands to come in the autumn.

The top two in the group will qualify for next year's finals.

Northern Ireland had been without an away win in their last seven attempts before seeing off Estonia but they are now unbeaten in nine European Championship qualifying games.

O'Neill's charges are ranked 33 in the Fifa rankings, with Belarus occupying 81st place.