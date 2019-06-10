Ethan Ampadu joined Chelsea from Exeter City, where he made his debut as a schoolboy

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Hungary v Wales Venue: Groupama Arena, Budapest Date: Tuesday, 11 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & online; live text updates on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC One Wales, 23:10 BST

TEAM NEWS

David Brooks could start for Wales in Tuesday's Euro 2020 qualifier in Hungary after coming on to score during the loss to Croatia on Saturday.

The Bournemouth attacking midfielder was only fit enough to be named on the bench in Osijek but Wales manager Ryan Giggs says he could start in Budapest.

Defensive midfielder Ethan Ampadu is in a similar position having been hampered by injuries and a lack of game-time.

Defender Ben Davies hopes to start again after a delay to his hernia surgery allowed him to play 90 minutes in Croatia.

Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was taken off during the first half of their win in Azerbaijan on Saturday but could be fit to start.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales' defeat in Croatia on Saturday has raised the stakes for their trip to take on a resurgent Hungary in Budapest.

Having shocked World Cup finalists Croatia in March and then beaten Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday, Hungary are top of Group E with six points from three matches.

Top seeds Croatia are level on points in second, while Wales are three points behind in third but having played a game fewer than the two teams above them.

The fact that every team in the group - Slovakia being the others - has lost a game at this early stage demonstrates how tight and competitive a contest this could be for Euro 2020 qualification.

Giggs lamented Wales' defeat in Croatia as a "missed chance" after watching his side concede two poor goals and squander a number of decent scoring opportunities.

He said he was disappointed with the performance in Osijek and warned his players they would have to play "a lot better" against an improving Hungary side if they are to get anything from their trip to Budapest.

Since appointing manager Marco Rossi last June, Hungary have won five, lost three and drawn one of their nine matches.

Their most notable victory during that time was March's triumph over Croatia, which put them into early contention for one of the two automatic qualifying places, despite starting the campaign as fourth seeds.

Expectations were higher for second seeds Wales, and Giggs knows it is important his side get at least a point from their trip to Budapest.

"It is. We're up against in with regards to playing one less game," he said.

"It's also two tough away games on the spin but we have to deal with that, we have to get on with it.

"But it is important we get something from the game, although there's 15 more points to be won so we're aware of that as well, but it would be nice after these two tough games to come away with something."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wales have played Hungary 10 times, winning five, losing three and drawing two.

Wales, who are 19th, are 32 places above Hungary in the Fifa world rankings.

The first meeting between these two sides was at the 1958 World Cup. John Charles scored Wales' goal in a 1-1 draw.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 2-0 Hungary, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, 9 February, 2005

Craig Bellamy scored both goals as John Toshack started his second stint as Wales manager with a friendly victory.