European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Belgium19:45Scotland
Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Belgium v Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Kenny McLean and I prove sky is the limit for St Mirren youngsters'
Euro 2020 qualifiers: Belgium v Scotland
Venue: King Baudouin Stadium Date: Tuesday, 11 June Time: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland, follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, and watch highlights on the BBC Scotland channel

Steve Clarke will go for two wins from two games as Scotland head coach as his side faces Belgium in Brussels on Tuesday night.

While his maiden victory came against the team 89th in the world, going up against the globe's top-ranked outfit is a rather stiffer test.

Despite a humiliating opening-day loss in Astana to Kazakhstan back in March, the Scots are still three points off Group I leaders Belgium in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Can they pull off the biggest result in Scotland's recent history? Read on to find out everything you need to know ahead of the game at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Table

What they said

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez: "This Scotland team are going to get stronger and better, there is a lot of talent, players that have had a very good season - (Ryan) Fraser at Bournemouth who ended just behind Eden Hazard in assists in the league.

"We know the threat that these players can give in the final third. Andrew Robertson has just won the Champions League, (John) McGinn has just been promoted to the Premier League, (Oliver) Burke, (James) Forrest has won the treble again this season, so you have a winning mentality.

"This a young, but very talented Scotland team, so we're going to see a really good game."

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: "I always say to the players that you have to let the opposition know that you have the capability to hurt them.

"So it's important to get the defensive side right, but if you go through the game and try to play 97 minutes with no attacking threat then it's going to be a really long night, so you have to get the balance right."

Pick your Scotland XI?

My Scotland XI to face Belgium

Match stats

  • Scotland have won just four of the previous 18 meetings between the sides.
  • The teams last met at Hampden in September, with the visitors winning that friendly 4-0.
  • Belgium have lost just one of their past 33 qualifiers.

Question time...

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th June 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England220010196
2Czech Rep320156-16
3Kosovo31205415
4Montenegro4022310-72
5Bulgaria402257-22

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine431081710
2Luxembourg411245-14
3Serbia311157-24
4Portugal20201102
5Lithuania301237-41

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Northern Ireland33006249
2Germany22005236
3Netherlands21016333
4Estonia200214-30
5Belarus300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1R. of Ireland431051410
2Denmark31209545
3Switzerland21105324
4Georgia410348-43
5Gibraltar300306-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary32015416
2Croatia32015416
3Wales21012203
4Slovakia21012113
5Azerbaijan200225-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain4400112912
2Sweden42118717
3Romania421111567
4Norway41218715
5Malta4103210-83
6Faroe Islands4004312-90

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland440080812
2Israel42118717
3Austria42027616
4Slovenia41217345
5North Macedonia411257-24
6Latvia4004113-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey33008089
2France32018356
3Iceland320134-16
4Albania31023303
5Moldova310228-63
6Andorra300306-60

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium33008179
2Russia3201143116
3Scotland32014406
4Cyprus31026423
5Kazakhstan310237-43
6San Marino3003016-160

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy3300110119
2Finland32014226
3Greece311145-14
4Bos-Herze311145-14
5Armenia31024403
6Liechtenstein3003011-110
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you