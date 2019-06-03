Ella Powell: Wales striker signs for Lewes

Ella Powell is training with Wales ahead of their friendly against New Zealand

Wales striker Ella Powell has signed for Women's Championship side Lewes FC.

The twice-capped 19-year-old joins from Georgia State University, where she has been studying in the USA.

Powell made her Wales debut in a friendly against Portugal on 10 November 2018 and her first senior start against the same opposition the following week.

"I'm really excited to be heading to Lewes FC," Powell told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to playing in a really competitive league against challenging opposition that can help to develop me as a player.

"After speaking with Fran [manager Fran Alonso], the vision he has as a coach aligns really well with me and I think it's a great match for me as a player and a person."

Powell is in the Wales squad for Tuesday's friendly against New Zealand in Cardiff.