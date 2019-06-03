Tim Krul: Norwich City goalkeeper signs new deal

Tim Krul joined Norwich on a free transfer from Brighton in July 2018

Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul has signed a new three-year deal.

The 32-year-old Netherlands international was ever-present in the league in 2018-19 as the Canaries won the Championship title.

"It's such an exciting time for the club. We have a great team and have some really good challenges coming up," he told the club website.

"We are going places at the moment and we've taken some great steps in the right direction."

He added: "I'm over the moon to be extending my journey at Norwich City. The club gave me the opportunity to play week in week out and to play every second was amazing.

"I have to thank the manager [Daniel Farke], all the staff and Stuart Webber for the opportunities they've given me."