National League news - June 2019

New Salford City recruit Oscar Threlkeld started his career in the north west with Bolton Wanderers

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

You can catch up with all of the National League news from May here. Meanwhile, check out the gossip page for the latest rumours and see our list of the latest manager ins and outs.

3 June

Salford City have signed versatile former Plymouth Argyle defender Oscar Threlkeld, 25, on a two-year deal ahead of their first season in the English Football League after he was released by Belgian club Waasland-Beveren.

AFC Fylde have signed 21-year-old forward Kurt Willoughby from National League North side FC United of Manchester, where he scored 20 goals in all competitions last season.

Defender Elliott Johnson, 24, has signed a new two-year deal with Barnet, where he has made 241 professional appearances since coming through the club's academy.