Ashley Cole: Former England left-back set to retire after Derby exit

Ashley Cole won 107 caps for England

Former England and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole is likely to retire from playing after not being offered a new contract by Derby County.

Cole, 38, joined the Rams on a short-term deal in January and made 12 appearances, including the Championship play-off final defeat by Aston Villa.

He confirmed when he joined the club that he would "probably" end his career at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kelle Roos has signed a three-year deal at Pride Park.

The 27-year-old made 24 appearances in the 2018-19 season, establishing himself as Frank Lampard's first-choice keeper.

Derby have also released defenders Efe Ambrose, Alex Pearce, both 30, and Marcus Olsson, 31, and striker David Nugent, 34.

Midfielder Craig Bryson, 32, who has made 251 league appearances for the club since joining in 2011, has been offered a new deal.