Albert Watson: Former Linfield defender joins Championship winners Larne from Ballymena

Watson rejoined Ballymena in January after returning from Iceland

Former Linfield defender Albert Watson has become Larne's second new signing since they won promotion to the Premiership.

The 33-year-old arrives at Inver Park after spending the second half of last season at former club Ballymena United.

Watson follows former Arsenal and MK Dons midfielder Mark Randall in making the move to the east Antrim outfit.

"You compete to win things and I know everyone will have that mindset," Watson told the club's website.

Watson won two Irish Premiership medals during his time with Linfield, before moving into full-time football with FC Edmonton in Canada and KR Reykjavík in Iceland.

