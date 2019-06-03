Justin Edinburgh: Leyton Orient boss in hospital after being "taken ill unexpectedly"

Justin Edinburgh has led Leyton Orient to 45 wins in his 82 games in charge

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh has been taken to hospital after becoming "ill unexpectedly".

The 49-year-old led Orient to the National League title and the FA Trophy final last month.

He has been in charge at Brisbane Road since 2017 having previously managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County.

As a player he won the 1991 FA Cup during a 10-year spell at Tottenham and also spent three years at Portsmouth.

"Leyton Orient can confirm head coach Justin Edinburgh was taken to a local Hospital on Monday morning after being taken ill unexpectedly," Orient said in a statement.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time and requests that the family's privacy is respected."

His former club Spurs tweeted: "Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to our former defender Justin Edinburgh after he was taken ill earlier this morning."