Women's World Cup: How well do you know Shelley Kerr's Scotland team?

Scotland women
Women's World Cup: England v Scotland
Venue: Allianz Riviera, Nice Date: Sunday, 9 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST
Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland, listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Scotland begin their first ever World Cup campaign on Sunday against England, but how well do you know Shelley Kerr's squad and its history?

Test yourself - and maybe learn a thing or two - with our quiz before the meeting with the Auld Enemy in Nice.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you