Wales Women v New Zealand Women

Jayne Ludlow signed a new contract to remain as Wales manager ahead of their next qualifying campaign

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow is without three of her key players as her side play their final contest before Euro 2021 qualifying begins in August.

The Football Ferns are in action for the final time before they begin their World Cup campaign on Tuesday, 11 June against the Netherlands.

The world number 19 Ferns are boosted by beating England for the first time thanks to Sarah Gregorius' strike.

"New Zealand will be a tough, physical test for us," Ludlow said.

Ludlow is without Jess Fishlock and Angharad James, who are rested after a long season, while Rachel Rowe is still on the road to recovery following knee surgery.

Georgia Evans could return to Wales duty for the first time since 2017.

The game at Leckwith Stadium in Cardiff is expected to attract a crowd of over 2,000 supporters.

Ferns coach Tom Sermanni is likely to experiment with this being the last chance for the players to impress before the World Cup.

For Ludlow, the emphasis will be on trying to break their goal drought, because Wales have now gone six matches without scoring a goal, having failed to find the net since June last year when they thrashed Russia 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

"It has been nice to get the girls back together... we have got some good training in," Ludlow told BBC Sport Wales.

"New Zealand is a tough challenge for us, they are at peak fitness and at a certain level, which is why they are at the World Cup.

"Hopefully we can show what we can do against a good team.

"Our main competition is further away, but we are trying to do well in specific areas ahead of our qualifying games.

"A lot of things we know work. We will try and be hard to beat but we are working hard on trying to create chances.

"We have been creating them, but we need to start taking the chances, that is true."

Wales (from): Laura O'Sullivan, Olivia Clark, Sophie Ingle, Hayley Ladd, Loren Dykes, Gemma Evans, Rhiannon Roberts, Lily Woodham, Natasha Harding, Chloe Lloyd, Anna Filbey, Kylie Nolan, Charlie Estcourt, Elise Hughes, Emma Jones, Megan Wynne, Helen Ward, Kayleigh Green, Ella Powell, Georgia Evans.

New Zealand (from): Erin Nayler, Ria Percival, CJ Bott, Paige Satchell, Meikayla Moore, Ali Riley, Abby Erceg, Sarah Gregorius, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Rosie White, Olivia Chance, Katie Bowen, Anna Green, Emma Kete, Sarah Morton, Katie Duncan, Stephanie Skilton, Daisy Cleverley, Vic Esson, Nadia Olla.

Most recent meeting

New Zealand 2-0 Wales (16 June, 2011)