Greg Draper: The golden-boot winning New Saints striker with two left feet

Greg Draper's golden boots

Strikers all over the world dream of winning a golden boot, the award given to the top scorer of a competition.

Greg Draper, who plays up front for The New Saints, has twice topped the Welsh Premier League scoring charts.

But the right-footed New Zealand international was left bemused to receive a second successive left golden boot for his achievement.

Draper, 29, took to Twitter to point out the quirk to the Welsh Premier League's official account.

"Hi @WPL_Official you seem to keep giving me a golden boot for my standing leg," the former Wellington Phoenix striker wrote.

"Can I grab one for my right leg in 12 months please? Be nice to make a pair."

Draper joined The New Saints in June 2011 and the team have won the Welsh Premier League ever season since.

