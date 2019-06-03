Andy Robertson success and new boss bring 'positive feeling' to Scotland - Stuart Armstrong

Steve Clarke and coaches Alex Dyer (left) and Steven Reid (centre) took their first training session

European Championship Qualifying Group I: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 8 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

A Champions League winner and a new head coach will ensure Cyprus face an invigorated Scotland, says midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Having played in Liverpool's win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, captain Andy Robertson was absent at Monday's training session under Steve Clarke.

But Robertson will be back for Saturday's Hampden Euro 2020 qualifier.

"It's great to have that accolade in among the squad and have that quality available to us," Armstrong said.

"It is an unbelievable achievement, especially when I think back to when he came to Dundee United as a very young boy who no-one knew much about.

"It brings a positive feeling and we're very much looking forward to the next couple of games."

A 2-0 win away to San Marino was not sufficient to prevent Alex McLeish being dismissed as head coach following a dismal 3-0 Euro 2020 qualifying opener away to Kazakhstan.

Clarke was brought in as his replacement having impressed with Kilmarnock, who finished third in the Scottish Premiership to qualify for European football for the first time in 18 years.

"It was a very disappointing start and we don't want to hide away from the fact that it was an unacceptable performance and it is a great chance to make amends, albeit against a good team who we shouldn't underestimate," Armstrong said.

"With the new manager coming in, there has to be that level of freshness and an element of change about the squad.

"We still have a lot of belief in ourselves and I think our performances will improve as a result."

'He should be so incredibly proud'

Andy Robertson is the first Scot to play in a Champions League final victory in 22 years

Like Southampton's Armstrong, Robertson has come a long way since they played together for Dundee United after the left-back's arrival from amateurs Queen's Park.

"He had a great season there and has just gone from strength to strength," the former Celtic midfielder said. "When you see him playing at Liverpool, it's the same as he played Dundee United and probably the same as he played when he was five years old. He's just got that natural ability.

"I think, as a group, because he's such an important individual and a good guy, we are all delighted for him and it's something he should be so incredibly proud of because we all are.

"He is definitely a leader and he has that abundance of energy that means he just goes and goes and never stops running and never stops offering himself to make himself available for the team and that's something you need at the top level."

Robertson will join up with the Scotland squad on Tuesday along with United States-based striker Johnny Russell.