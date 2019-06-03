Birmingham City: Everton's Claudia Walker completes Women's Super League switch

Claudia Walker also previously played for Liverpool, helping the club win the WSL title in 2014

Claudia Walker has made her loan stay with Birmingham City permanent after leaving Women's Super League rivals Everton to sign a two-year deal.

The 22-year-old featured 17 times and scored once in five months with City.

Walker's deal follows the departure of England striker Ellen White for Manchester City last month.

Blues boss Marta Tejedor said Walker is an "ambitious" player "full of potential, who can perform in a range of attacking positions."

Walker, capped by England from under-17s to under-23s, said her "main aim" during her loan stay was to earn a permanent deal.

Also remaining at Birmingham will be forward Emma Follis, with the club taking up an extra season option on her deal.