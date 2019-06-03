Naim Sliti: Tunisian helps Dijon seal top-flight survival

Tunisia's Naim Sliti scored twice against Lens to help Dijon escape relegation from the French top flight.

Tunisia's Naim Sliti emerged the hero of the night with two goals as Dijon retained their French Ligue 1 spot with a 3-1 play-off win over second-tier side Lens on Sunday.

Sliti, who had come off the bench to score in the first leg stalemate, struck a goal in each half to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory that ensured Dijon avoided relegation.

Despite his three goals over two legs, the 26-year-old refused to claim all the glory after a difficult regular season, in which he scored three goals.

"The objective has been achieved. It was a difficult season, like this game but we didn't give up," the midfielder said post match.

"I'm happy for the president, for the fans and all the staff. Unfortunately, we the players can be a little selfish, we come, we go.

"If Dijon had gone down, we might have left. But I'm happy because if I leave, I go on a good note, leaving the club in Ligue 1."

Sliti began his career with Sedan before moving to Paris FC in 2013 and he joined Lille in 2017.

He was immediately loaned to Dijon by Lille, before sealing a permanent switch last July on a deal until June 2022.

The player, who has been linked with a move away from Dijon, starred by scoring four goals to emerge as top scorer for Tunisia in qualifying as the Carthage Eagles reached the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He has seven goals in 30 appearances for Tunisia and played all three matches for the 2004 African champions in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.