Cosafa Cup: Zimbabwe to face Zambia in semis with Lesotho up against Botswana

Zimbabwe celebrate after their dramatic victory over Zambia in the 2018 Cosafa Cup final

Holders Zimbabwe looked the most convincing of the teams in the weekend's quarter-finals of the Cosafa Cup but are set to be without coach Sunday Chidzambga for the rest of the tournament, after he left for home on Monday following the death of his father.

Zimbabwe will meet perennial foes Zambia in the semi-finals of the annual southern African championship in Durban on Wednesday, preceded by a clash between Lesotho and Botswana, who both pulled off upset victories in the last eight.

Botswana came from 2-0 down to eliminate hosts South Africa on post-match penalties on Sunday while Lesotho were winners on Saturday over Uganda, who are guests at the tournament but sent a B team to participate while their national squad trains in Abu Dhabi for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Zimbabwe, who have won the last two editions of the Cosafa Cup, and have the strongest squad on hand as they prepare for Egypt 2019, had little trouble dispatching Comoros while Zambia came from behind to edge Malawi, also on penalties.

Khama Billat and Evans Rusike scored for Zimbabwe in a comfortable win on Saturday before the news of the death of Chidzambga's father.

The coach will rejoin the team next week, a Zimbabwe Football Association statement said.

Lesotho needed penalties to edge past Uganda after a goalless draw while on Sunday Zambia were 2-0 down to Malawi but rallied with goals from Austin Muwowo and Emmanuel Chabula before advancing 4-2 on spot-kicks.

Chabula's 89th minute equaliser came after Malawi goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe missed a simple back pass in a calamitous end to the game.

It was another flop for South Africa in the tournament they are hosting for the fourth time in five years.

Strikes from Luther Singh and Grant Margeman had South Africa cruising, but their largely under-23 selection showed naivety in conceding two almost identical headed goals from set-pieces in the 2-2 draw on Sunday as Botswana now have a chance to reach the final for only a second time.