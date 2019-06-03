Kieran Kennedy: Port Vale sign Wrexham defender on one-year deal

Kieran Kennedy played just one game in League One for Shrewsbury before moving to Wrexham

Port Vale have signed Wrexham defender Kieran Kennedy on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old will move to Vale Park when his six-month deal with the National League side expires.

The ex-Manchester City and Leicester City youngster began his senior career at Motherwell before spells at Macclesfield Town and Shrewsbury Town, who he left in January for Wrexham.

"He's got the ability, he's reasonably quick and I think he'll suit the way we play," Vale boss John Askey said.

"He's a footballing centre-half - somebody who likes to get the ball down and play. He's slightly different than the other two centre-halves that we've got so it gives us a bit of balance," Askey added to the club website.

He is the third summer signing for the League Two side following the additions of Scott Burgess and Adam Crookes.

