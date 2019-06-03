Laura Coombs: Manchester City sign midfielder after Liverpool departure

Laura Coombs played 25 times in the WSL for Liverpool this season

Manchester City have signed midfielder Laura Coombs on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old leaves Liverpool at the end of her contract having spent the past two years on Merseyside.

Twice capped by England, she was part of the Chelsea side that won a league and cup double in 2015 and has also played for Arsenal and in the United States for the Los Angeles Strikers.

"City are a really ambitious club and there are a lot of things in my career I still want to achieve," Coombs said.

"I'd love to get far in the Champions League," she added to the club website. "I've played a few games at previous clubs but here, I feel there's a real opportunity to go deep into the competition."

Manager Nick Cushing commented: "She has the potential to be a top player and we are very excited to have Laura at Manchester City where we feel we can give her the opportunity to play at her highest level."

