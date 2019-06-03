Parishes of Jersey: Island side beat Chagos Islands but lose to Yorkshire

Parishes of Jersey v Yorkshire
Jersey's players are hoping to get a higher standard of competition by joining Conifa

Parishes of Jersey suffered mixed results in their first tournament.

The island's Confederation of Independent Football Associations (Conifa) side lost 1-0 to hosts Yorkshire before beating Chagos Islands 9-2 in the Heritage Cup.

Broadie Litchfield's 91st-minute winner saw Jersey lose to Yorkshire.

But they came back in style as Kieran Lester and teenager Tom Harris scored hat-tricks while Karl Hinds got two to beat 10-man Chagos Islands.

Jersey's bid for Uefa status was rejected in February and a group of islanders formed a side to join Conifa instead.

The matches come after the Parishes of Jersey made their debut at Conifa level last October when they beat Yorkshire 2-1 at home.

