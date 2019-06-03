Liam Henderson says 'Serie A baby' as Scot helps Verona win dramatic play-off

Liam Henderson takes the plaudits from the Verona fans
Liam Henderson donned a Saltire to celebrate with the Verona fans

Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Liam Henderson has helped Hellas Verona win promotion to Italy's top flight after a dramatic play-off comeback.

The 23-year-old was in the side that recovered from a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Cittadella to win 3-0 at home on Sunday.

"Serie A baby! What a day, what a team," the Scot posted on social media.

Henderson, who is contracted to Verona until 2022, helped his side finish fifth in Serie B this season.

He had joined the club from Bari, now playing in Serie D after financial difficulties, in August after leaving Celtic.

Liam Henderson with his family
Liam Henderson celebrated with his family

