Liam Henderson says 'Serie A baby' as Scot helps Verona win dramatic play-off
-
- From the section Scottish
Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Liam Henderson has helped Hellas Verona win promotion to Italy's top flight after a dramatic play-off comeback.
The 23-year-old was in the side that recovered from a 2-0 first-leg defeat by Cittadella to win 3-0 at home on Sunday.
"Serie A baby! What a day, what a team," the Scot posted on social media.
Henderson, who is contracted to Verona until 2022, helped his side finish fifth in Serie B this season.
He had joined the club from Bari, now playing in Serie D after financial difficulties, in August after leaving Celtic.