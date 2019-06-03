Kieran Trippier: Tottenham defender unsure on Spurs future

Kieran Trippier made 38 appearances for Tottenham in 2018-19

Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier says he is unsure if he will stay at the club and expects to discuss his future with manager Mauricio Pochettino after his summer break.

Trippier is reportedly a target for Italian sides Napoli and Juventus, and Spain's Atletico Madrid have also been linked with the 28-year-old.

He said: "I want to stay in England but what can you do?

"I'll see what happens and what the club wants, most importantly."

Trippier, who is contracted to Spurs until 2022, made 38 appearances this season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

He impressed for England in their run to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia but was left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for this week's Nations League finals in Portugal.

When asked about his future, the defender said: "I don't know.

"I go home now, spend time with my family, just recover after a long, difficult season. Everybody's got a decision to make.

"Obviously this club has been very good for me over the last few years but I'll enjoy my summer, come back in pre-season and that's when I'll sit down with the manager and have a talk about my future.

"I see a lot of speculation about me not being here. I give everything, 100% every game, win lose or draw. So we'll see what happens in pre-season."