Liverpool can 'kick-on' from 'incredible' Champions League win - Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson and Jurgen Klopp won their first trophy with Liverpool in Madrid

Andy Robertson says the "incredible" feeling of winning the Champions League will help him and Liverpool secure more trophies under Jurgen Klopp.

The 25-year-old left-back feels "on top of the world" after helping his side defeat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid.

Robertson is the first Scot to play in a European Cup-winning side since Paul Lambert with Borussia Dortmund in 1997.

"We're a young squad and we now have that confidence and know-how of how to win a trophy," he said.

"It's our first trophy under this manager, I think only Jordan Henderson was involved in the League Cup win in 2012, so now we want to kick on and hopefully we can get our hands on another trophy next season."

Klopp had suffered six cup final defeats as a manager before leading Liverpool to a sixth European Cup triumph.

The Reds were also edged out in the two-horse race for the Premier League title by Manchester City on the final day of the league season.

But Robertston was full of praise for the German, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: "He's been incredible and, in my opinion, has turned this club around.

"We can compete for the Premier League and the Champions League, but when he came in, we were looking to make top four. So he's made a massive difference.

"We fell short in the Premier League, so it's nice to top it off with a trophy and it gets no bigger than the Champions League. It's incredible."

Robertson had been in the Liverpool side beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the final last year and he believes the experience helped his side overcome their English rivals.

"The feeling going into the game was very different," he revealed. "We were more relaxed and could focus on our game.

"I can't comment about how Tottenham felt, but I would have thought it was very similar to how we felt last year and I think that showed - a couple of their lads getting cramp after 70 minutes, like I did last season."

Robertson had still not been to bed when he spoke to the BBC on Sunday morning ahead of a victory procession around Liverpool.

"I didn't know what to do with myself," he said when asked about his thoughts at the final whistle. "There was a thousand things going through my head. To have that moment in front of the fans was just incredible and it's something we'll cherish.

"The trophy is heavier than I imagined. To get my hands on that cup was an incredibly special feeling. It's one I would hope to have again, but there's no guarantee of that."