Liverpool to play Chelsea in Uefa Super Cup in Istanbul

Mohamed Salah and Olivier Giroud were top scorers in their clubs' successful European campaigns

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the first all-English Uefa Super Cup on 14 August in Istanbul.

The Reds qualified by beating Tottenham 2-0 in the Champions League final, with the Blues booking their place with a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Liverpool are the last English side to win the Super Cup, back in 2005.

Four of the past five have been all-Spanish affairs - with Atletico beating Real Madrid in Tallinn in 2018.

However there is no World Club Cup for Liverpool to play in this year, after Fifa made it a four-yearly event, with the next one in 2021. It had been played annually from 2005 until last year.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be in six competitions next season. They also play in the Community Shield - against Manchester City - at Wembley. A date has yet to be confirmed, but it is likely to be on 3 or 4 August.