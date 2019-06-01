Divock Origi: Liverpool's new cult hero secures Champions League glory

Steven Gerrard, Bruce Grobbelaar, Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool have a glittering history of European heroes and following their sixth Champions League triumph, there's another name to add to the list.

Welcome to the club, Divock Origi.

After scoring the winning goal against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg, the Belgian striker effectively secured Liverpool's victory in the final over Tottenham by putting his side 2-0 ahead with three minutes to go.

His contribution has been vital to Liverpool's Champions League campaign, and it hasn't gone unnoticed by the club...

Many Liverpool fans have called for the ultimate tribute to their new hero...

Opta's Duncan Alexander meanwhile, was quick to point out just how clinical the 24-year-old has been in front of goal for Liverpool in the Champions League this season.

Some Liverpool fans are declaring Origi the new king of Anfield.

While another has even photoshopped the Belgian into a popular meme, in place of another cult Liverpool hero, Kolo Toure...

After spending the season as a bit-part player at the club and with the summer transfer window approaching, Origi's future is far from certain.

But whatever happens next, he'll surely always hold a special place in Liverpool fans' hearts.