From the section

Lamine Kone played his final game for Sunderland in April 2018

Defender Lamine Kone has left Sunderland to join French club Strasbourg for an undisclosed fee.

Kone has completed a permanent move after spending the 2018-19 season on loan with the Ligue 1 side.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Sunderland in 2016 from another French club, Lorient.

He made 31 appearances in all competitions for the League One Black Cats, scoring two goals.