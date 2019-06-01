Aston Villa: Albert Adomah and Glenn Whelan among eight players released

Glenn Whelan made 73 appearances in two years with Aston Villa

Aston Villa have released eight players before their return to the Premier League including winger Albert Adomah and defender Micah Richards.

Adomah, 31, who started Championship play-off final win over Derby, has been let go with Mile Jedinak, Alan Hutton, Tommy Elphick, Glenn Whelan, Ritchie de Laet, Mark Bunn and Richards.

Whelan, 35, and Jedinak, 34, were unused substitutes at Wembley.

Former England international Richards, 30, had not played since October 2016.

Adomah, who joined Villa from Middlesbrough in 2016, made 36 Championship appearances in 2018-19, scoring four goals.

Republic of Ireland international Whelan started 23 league games during the season, having joined from Stoke in 2017, but lost his place to Conor Hourihane in the final stages of the campaign.

Hutton made 33 starts but played just once after getting injured in February while Australian Jedinak started 12 times.

Goalkeeper Bunn played just once, Elphick made 11 appearances after spending the first half the season on loan at Hull and De Laet was loaned to A-League side Melbourne City.