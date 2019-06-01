Lee Clark: Blyth Spartans appoint former Birmingham boss as manager

Lee Clark made 528 appearances as a player for clubs including Newcastle, Sunderland and Fulham

National League North side Blyth Spartans have appointed ex-Birmingham boss Lee Clark as their manager.

The 46-year-old has managed in the English Football League with Blues, Huddersfield, Blackpool and Bury and in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

"I've been too long out the game and it's an opportunity to be at home around my family at a great club with great tradition," said Clark.

"When they contacted me I was honoured."

Blyth finished sixth in in National League North in 2018-19 but lost out to Altrincham in the play-offs and manager Alun Armstrong then left for Darlington.

Clark, who was born in Wallsend, left his last job at Bury in October 2017.