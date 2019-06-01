Stevie Lawless: Livingston winger signs new one-year deal

Stevie Lawless scored three goals for Livingston last season

Livingston winger Stevie Lawless has signed a new one-year contract extension.

The 28-year-old joined the West Lothian club from Partick Thistle last summer and made 37 appearances in his debut season for Livi.

Lawless, who spent six years with Thistle, scored three goals as Livingston finished ninth on their return to the Premiership.

Livi also hope to extend the terms of goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

Midfield duo Keaghan Jacobs and Scott Pittman agreed new deals in March, while Marvin Bartley is joining from Hibs.

However, defenders Declan Gallagher and Craig Halkett are moving on to Motherwell and Hearts, respectively.