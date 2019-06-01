Jorden Gibson: Academy coach joins Newport County from Stevenage

Jorden Gibson's role at Newport will include managing and coaching the Under-18 team
Newport County have appointed Jorden Gibson as their new academy coach.

Gibson arrives at Rodney Parade from Stevenage FC, where he has coached for the past six and a half years in roles including Head of Education and Head of Goalkeeping.

"I'm really excited. I can't wait to get started now," said Gibson.

"I have always had the ambition to be an academy manager, so when the opportunity came about here and for me it was really a no-brainer."

