Leighton McIntosh: Former Airdrieonians forward signs for Wrexham

National League

Wrexham have signed forward Leighton McIntosh on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins after leaving Airdrieonians, having scored 17 goals in 41 games for the Scottish League One side last season.

McIntosh had been expected to sign a new contract with Airdrieonians, but instead the ex-Scotland Under-19 cap has opted for the Racecourse Ground.

"It's a really good opportunity for me to come down here and I'm over the moon," McIntosh told the club website.

"It's a new challenge for me coming down from Scotland and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"I can play out wide or through the middle as a striker and I like to get on the end of the last defender. I'm sure I can cause a lot of problems for opposition."

The deal is subject to international clearance.

