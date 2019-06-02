Mark Millar: Midfielder's career journey to Junior Cup final with Largs Thistle

Largs Thistle fans hope to see their team lift the Scottish Junior Cup for the second time in their history

Scottish Junior Cup final: Auchinleck Talbot v Largs Thistle Venue: Hope Stadium, Hamilton Date: Sunday, 2 June Kick-off: 1600 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba & iPlayer

From eastern Europe to north Ayrshire, Mark Millar has embraced fresh challenges in a football journey full of adventure.

Having been ready to hang up his boots 12 months ago aged just 30, he stands on the brink of Scottish Cup glory at the end of his first season in the juniors.

Millar will play for Largs Thistle against junior giants Auchinleck Talbot in Sunday's final at Hamilton's Hope Stadium and says lifting the silverware would be "right up there" with the two trophies he won in the senior game.

Dropping into the juniors has reinvigorated the midfielder whose career is bookended with leaps into the unknown. While trying to make the breakthrough at Celtic, he went on loan to Hungarian top-flight side Ujpest and credits that move with making a man of him.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

He was coaxed away from Scotland and out of his comfort zone by Willie McStay, who left his role as Celtic reserve-team boss along with assistant Joe McBride to take charge of the Budapest outfit.

Millar never fulfilled his dream of playing for Celtic's first XI but made 14 appearances for Ujpest, scoring once.

"I'd just turned 21 and was taken aback to start with," Millar says. "I'd never moved away, always stayed with my mum.

"So it was a big decision and massive challenge to go to Hungary because my mum did everything for me. I didn't cook, didn't do any washing.

"But I knew I may never get another opportunity like this in my lifetime, so it was something I had to do.

"I really enjoyed it. The football side of it was brilliant, a lot more technical than I thought it would be. So it suited me."

Something special at Livingston

Arriving back home the following summer with his horizons broadened and a thirst for more first-team action, Millar knew he had to cut free from Celtic Park.

"Celtic were bringing players in at £3-4m, Scott Brown was signed a few years earlier for £4.5m, so you're looking at yourself thinking, 'I'm not progressing in my career here, I need to move on and play games'," he says.

Millar joined Falkirk, winning the Challenge Cup with the club in 2012 and making more than 100 appearances across two spells. He went on to play for Dundee United, Peterhead and Queen of the South before pitching up at Livingston in January 2017 for a six-month spell as the club closed in on the League One title.

"There was definitely something in that dressing room that you could tell they were going to be special," he says.

"The spirit they had was brilliant. They were really good players as well, so it wasn't a surprise the following the season they got promoted again and how well they've done in the Premiership."

Millar (left) helped Livingston clinch the League One title in 2017

'I've booked Monday off work just in case'

From there, he had a season in part-time football with Forfar Athletic but found the balance with his shift work in a secure unit too difficult to sustain.

Just as he was ready to retire from playing, though, a different role became available in his job and he jumped at the chance to work with youngsters and have weekends free for football.

Largs offered him a chance to play in the juniors and now he wants to help secure just a second Scottish Cup success in the club's history.

Talbot have lifted the trophy a record 12 times and are the dominant force in the junior game, but the underdogs tag suits Thistle.

"People say the pressure is all on Talbot, but we put pressure on ourselves to win," Millar says.

"Nobody has really given us a chance in this Scottish Cup. Pretty much since we drew at home to St Roch's in the fifth round, that was us to be out.

"We've proved a lot of people wrong. I've already got Monday off work just in case. We have our player of the year awards night on Sunday, so it will be a tiring day regardless of the outcome."

Talbot wary of former star

Victory would complete the treble for Tommy Sloan's Auchinleck, who are bidding to retain the trophy and have appeared in seven of the past 10 finals. They also reached the last 16 of this season's senior Scottish Cup, knocking out Championship side Ayr United before losing to Hearts.

The holders are wary, though, of their former player, Largs manager Stuart "Arnie" Davidson. He spent eight seasons at Talbot and helped them to Scottish Junior Cup glory twice.

"Arnie knows what makes us tick," Auchinleck secretary Henry Dumigan says. "He was Tommy's most expensive signing, from Troon, and changed the way we play. He made us more successful. He'll have his players up for it.

"The consistency of the team this season has been incredible. We've played 56 games and won 48 of them. This is the probably the strongest Talbot squad I've seen."