Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a £20m target for Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez - if the Spaniard, out of contract this summer, signs a new deal on Tyneside. (Daily Record)

Liverpool's ex-Celtic defender Virgil van Dijk says he will be inspired by the memory of Billy McNeill as he tries to emulate the Lisbon Lions skipper by lifting the European Cup tonight. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon, newly appointed as permanent Celtic manager, would love to match the longevity Arsene Wenger had at Arsenal and stay in charge for the next two decades. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Out-of-favour Rangers winger Eros Grezda's agent says there is interest in his client as the Albanian player prepares to meet Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard this weekend for talks over his future. (Scotsman)

Former Hearts striker Christian Nade says a fellow player taunted him over his mental health issues. (Scotsman)

Celtic are hoping to beat a host of English clubs to the signature of 18-year-old Bolton Wanderers midfielder Luca Connell. (Sun)

Hibernian face a fight to land loan striker Marc McNulty on a permanent deal, with the 26-year-old's former club Coventry Ctiy now keen to re-sign him. (Sun)

Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander has dismissed suggestions the size of the goal frame should be reduced in women's football. (Daily Record)

Derek Adams, who managed Ross County twice and was sacked by Plymouth Argyle this season, is open to a job in the Scottish Premiership. (Daily Express, print edition)