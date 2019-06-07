Euro 2020 qualifiers: We couldn't be any better prepared for Estonia game - NI boss O'Neill

Media playback is not supported on this device Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland go into Saturday's game as Group C leaders

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has said his players could not be any better prepared for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia.

O'Neill's men go into Saturday's match in Tallinn after taking part in two training camps in Manchester and further fitness work in Austria.

Northern Ireland are top of Group C after beating the Estonians and Belarus in Belfast in March.

"Our preparations have been as good as they could have been," said O'Neill.

"The players are in good shape, both mentally and physically, and I'm confident we can produce the performance we need to win the game.

"We had players who finished their seasons at different times, so we were drip-feeding players into the squad, making it vital that we maintained their fitness.

"We were asking a lot of the players, but we have noticed a really strong intensity and tempo to the training. We have a lot of athletic players in the squad and that shows.

"In our last two campaigns we have had positive results in June and this game has the same significance as it can set us up for a good second half to the group."

O'Neill acknowledged that the temperatures in Tallinn will be much higher than the players are used to, but is confident the training camp in Austria will help his men adapt.

"The temperatures in Austria were high and we trained at times of the day to help the players acclimatise to the heat," O'Neill continued.

"We won't be using the weather as an excuse and will be looking for a similar type of performance as we produced in Belfast."

'We need to be aware of Estonia threat'

With a trip to Borisov to play Belarus on Tuesday, O'Neill has set his side the target of repeating what they did in March and winning both fixtures in this double header.

However, he has warned that the Estonians will be more difficult to beat in Tallinn than they were at Windsor Park.

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis scored a penalty in the 2-0 win over Estonia in March

"We need to be aware of the threat Estonia will pose," O'Neill added.

"There are players in our squad who have suffered disappointments in Estonia previously and that is motivation for us.

"It is always more difficult away from home as there is more onus on the home team to attack. We had a lot of possession in Belfast but we expect this game to be more balanced.

"We are set up to perform well away from home and the players are confident of getting the win we need."

'We want to set up a three-team group'

While O'Neill insisted that he and his players are fully focused on Saturday's match, he also stressed how important securing two victories in this double header would be to Northern Ireland's chances of qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals.

Their remaining four games in Group C will be home and away encounters against Germany and Holland, and O'Neill knows how difficult those games will be.

"We are preparing to play Estonia and Belarus in the same way that we will prepare to play Germany and Holland," O'Neill explained.

"We are not disrespecting any nation but we believe that if we can get maximum points in the next two games then it essentially sets up a three-team group with Holland and Germany.

"It will be almost like a two-legged knock-out scenario and that is very much a situation that we would like to experience and meet head-on."