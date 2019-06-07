Media playback is not supported on this device 'I'll probably make more mistakes than the players' - Clarke

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Scotland v Cyprus Venue: Hampden Park Date: Saturday, 8 June Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Steve Clarke's reign as Scotland manager begins on Saturday when Cyprus visit Hampden in the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Scotland are already on the back foot in Group I, having lost in abject fashion in Kazakhstan before an underwhelming win in San Marino.

Those results ultimately cost Alex McLeish his job, but can former Kilmarnock manager get the campaign back on track?

The top two in the section qualify automatically, although Scotland would have the second chance of a Nations League play-off semi-final in March should they fail to emerge from the group.

What has Clarke been saying?

Clarke, who expects a "good, competent, technical performance" from Cyprus, has decided on his starting XI and informed the players at a team meeting on Friday.

"If you get the basics right and you don't clutter the players' minds too much with science and allow their talents to play on the pitch, hopefully that'll be good enough to get us three points," he said.

"We've only spoken about qualifying out the group, we've spoken among ourselves about little targets, little achievements, what we need to do.

"I'm really, really impressed with the quality in the group and really surprised there has been so much negativity around the national team."

Pick your Scotland XI?

What to expect from Cyprus?

The Cypriots are still without a major finals appearance and have only won one of their last 14 matches on the road - against Gibraltar. They also sit 89th in the Fifa rankings. Yet, as always, there is a sense of disquiet heading into a home match that Scotland supporters expect to win and the squad know they must win after the stuttering start to the campaign under previous head coach Alex McLeish in March.

Match stats

Scotland have won their five previous encounters with Cyprus by an aggregate score of 20-4, although this will be the second meeting in the 21st century

This is the first competitive meeting between the sides since a World Cup 1990 qualifier in April 1989 in which Scotland won 2-1

Cyprus have conceded 10 goals in their two games in Scotland, losing 0-8 in May 1969 and 1-2 in April 1989

The last Scotland manager to win his first game in charge was Gordon Strachan against Estonia in February 2013

Scotland have lost just two of their last 12 competitive matches, winning eight

Cyprus have won twice in their last 15 matches in all competitions (W2 D3 L10)

Only Eden Hazard (15) provided more assists in Europe's top five leagues in 2018-19 than Scotland's Ryan Fraser (14)

