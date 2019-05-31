Shayne Lavery: NI striker makes switch to Linfield

Lavery made his senior Northern Ireland debut against Panama in May 2018

Linfield have signed Northern Ireland Under-21 international Shayne Lavery from Everton on a one-year contract.

The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues before the start of their Champions League qualifying campaign.

Lavery, who has one senior international cap, joined Everton in 2015 but spent the past four months on loan with Falkirk in Scotland.

"I'm very enthusiastic about young Shayne joining us," said Linfield boss David Healy of his latest recruit.

"I've known him for some time and I know what an exciting and promising talent he is. He's played at various underage international levels and made his senior international debut exactly a year ago.

"He will certainly increase the competition levels within our squad and I'm really looking forward to working with him again, when he joins us for our Uefa Champions League preparations."

Lavery, who never made a senior appearance for Everton, will move to Linfield after playing for the Northern Ireland Under 21s against England this week.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have got this deal agreed to sign for Linfield," said Lavery, a former Glenavon underage player.

"I know the manager and Ross (Oliver, assistant manager) very well and they have made me feel welcome and wanted. I just can't wait to get started once I return here from international duty.

"I have been impressed with the overall set up at the club and all the manager's plans for the club, going forward. I also know Joel Cooper well and this really does feel like the right move for me at this stage of my career."

Linfield will be among the unseeded teams for the draw for the first qualifying round of the Champions League, which takes places on 18 June.